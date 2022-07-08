Suspect arrested in Salem for March 2022 murder

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a Salem murder in March 2022.

On March 5, 57-year-old Carl Bryant, of Salem, was murdered at his home in the 1000 block of Lee Road 140 in Salem. An investigation developed 20-year-old Ulysses Antonio Pickard Jr. as a suspect.

On July 5, Pickard was arrested at his home by Lee County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and was charged with the murder of Bryant.

Pickard is currently being held in the Lee County Detention Center without bond.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

