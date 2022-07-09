Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn man accused of sex crime against child under 12

Camron Trenton Rowe remains in the Lee County Jail.
Camron Trenton Rowe remains in the Lee County Jail.(Source: Lee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man has been charged in a sex abuse case involving a child under 12 years old.

According to Auburn Police Department records, 21-year-old Camron Trenton Rowe was arrested Thursday. He remains in the Lee County Jail where he is additionally charged with third-degree criminal trespassing.

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County employee arrested for theft of over $10,000 in property tax payments
Muscogee County employee arrested for theft of over $10,000 in property tax payments
3-vehicle wreck leaves lanes blocked on Macon Rd. in Columbus
3-vehicle wreck leaves lanes blocked on Macon Rd. in Columbus
Georgia Department of Labor
Settlement reached with GA Department of Labor over handling of unemployment
‘I’m at the mercy of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’: Autopsy delays impacting Muscogee County morgue
Steven Michael Carson
Two officers injured during arrest of man with 35 warrants in Columbus

Latest News

Woman dead after early morning house fire in Eufaula
President Joe Biden signs an executive order on abortion access during an event in the...
State lawmakers, locals react to President Biden’s executive order on abortions
Is fecal matter flowing in the Chattahoochee River?
Family, supporters hold send-off for Pioneer Little League team in Columbus
Family, supporters hold send-off for Pioneer Little League team in Columbus