Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus Memory Center holds first town hall discussion on representation in clinical trial research

(PRNewswire)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - When it comes to medical research African Americans, and other minorities are not represented as they should be in clinical trials. That is because many minorities do not participate.

The Columbus Memory Center hosted its first town hall discussion to address racial inequality in medical research.

Dr. Jonathan Liss and Dr. Fayron Epps say minorities are seriously underrepresented in research on illnesses like dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

They say mistrust of the healthcare system is one reason why the numbers are not where researchers would like them to be.

“I was actually hearing from black caregivers and what they’re going through every day when they’re trying to get help for that family member or friend that they’re concerned or getting help for themselves and how they’re being dismissed.”

“The group of young people that develop this very frequently are people with down syndrome. Down syndrome sufferers will often get it in their 20′s.”

They say it’s important that people participate in clinical research to help find cures for themselves and their children and assure all ethnic groups are represented fairly in research results.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County employee arrested for theft of over $10,000 in property tax payments
Muscogee County employee arrested for theft of over $10,000 in property tax payments
3-vehicle wreck leaves lanes blocked on Macon Rd. in Columbus
3-vehicle wreck leaves lanes blocked on Macon Rd. in Columbus
Georgia Department of Labor
Settlement reached with GA Department of Labor over handling of unemployment
‘I’m at the mercy of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’: Autopsy delays impacting Muscogee County morgue
Suspect arrested in Salem for March 2022 murder
Suspect arrested in Salem for March 2022 murder

Latest News

Senior center reopens in Columbus after closed for 2 years
Senior center reopens in Columbus after closed for 2 years
Alabama doctor recommends COVID-19 vaccination amid state’s recent increase in cases
Vaccines for younger children
Columbus parent weighs in on COVID-19 vaccinations for children
It might be time to revisit our skincare habits and make sure our skin is getting the care and...
UV Safety Awareness Month: Protecting the skin from harmful sun side effects