Columbus Memory Center holds first town hall discussion on representation in clinical trial research

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - When it comes to medical research African Americans, and other minorities are not represented as they should be in clinical trials. That is because many minorities do not participate.

The Columbus Memory Center hosted its first town hall discussion to address racial inequality in medical research.

Dr. Jonathan Liss and Dr. Fayron Epps say minorities are seriously underrepresented in research on illnesses like dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

They say mistrust of the healthcare system is one reason why the numbers are not where researchers would like them to be.

“I was actually hearing from black caregivers and what they’re going through every day when they’re trying to get help for that family member or friend that they’re concerned or getting help for themselves and how they’re being dismissed.”

“The group of young people that develop this very frequently are people with down syndrome. Down syndrome sufferers will often get it in their 20′s.”

They say it’s important that people participate in clinical research to help find cures for themselves and their children and assure all ethnic groups are represented fairly in research results.

