If the Sound of Rain Helps You Sleep, I Have Great News for You

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 90 Degree Heat Streak has lived to see another day, as Columbus reached 98 degrees yesterday before the rain cooled us off to the 70s making the streak 28 days now! Is the streak going to stay alive today? It sure is looking like it because we are expected to reach the low 90s this afternoon before clouds move in around lunch which will grant us a few light showers. Right now, the position of the Bermuda High is forcing a lot of gulf moisture our way, and north of us, there is a cold front that will not this moisture push past it. This is making the Chattahoochee Valley like a “moisture sandwich”. This front moves into our area later tonight, and with all the available moisture in the air, the Valley is going to experience widespread rain. Forecasted rainfall for the area ranges from half an inch to two inches of rain! The band of rain becomes disorganized in the early hours of Sunday morning leaving overcast conditions along with it. Temperatures are expected to be SLIGHTLY cooler Sunday after the passing of the front with a whopping high of 89, and rain coverage returning in the evening. For the work week, the Valley returns to the typical summertime afternoon/evening shower pattern that persists throughout the week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.