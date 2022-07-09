Is fecal matter flowing in the Chattahoochee River?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee River is a drinking water source. Now, an ongoing dispute over the river and its permits continue to play a significant part in whether or not Columbus Water Works’ customers will spend millions of dollars on upgrades to the system.

“The permit was set to renew recently, and in that renewal process, the environmental protection division put in a limit on fecal chloroform bacteria,” said Senior Vice President Vic Burchfield.

That means another opportunity to check and see if your water is clean of sewage that might leak into the river. According to the Vice President of Columbus Water Works and its website, your water is safe.

“The river is clean. We have 25 years of data to prove that.”

That data found on the department’s website stated zero levels of coliform bacteria or fecal matter detected.

Burchfield tells us if the department has to make any changes in compliance with the state regulation, it would cost customers millions of dollars which he says would be irresponsible.

“That additional cost would be the tens of millions of dollars, and we simply feel the additional cost is unnecessary.”

So that is why they are appealing it to the courts for the third time. The vice president says Columbus has already spent $100 million to ensure clean water for the city.

“That is another reason why we feel that the limit the EPD wants to limit us is unnecessary. It will not improve the water quality in the river because it’s already clean.”

