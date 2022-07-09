Business Break
Roller Coaster of Rain

Elise’s Forecast
7 day rain chances
7 day rain chances(WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today proved to be exceedingly wet, with a line of showers moving through around lunchtime. Those showers lingered in the southern counties into the evening hours, and another wave is expected into the wee morning hours of your Sunday. Once that line passes, things should dry up for your early Sunday activities - though cloudy/overcast skies should remain. The good news is that all this rain and cloudiness will keep our temperatures a little lower than what we saw over the past week. Of course that also means there is ample moisture in the air to keep things feeling muggy and warmer than the thermometer says. As we head into the next work week, rain chances stay between 40-50% for a majority of days, with Wednesday being the driest. These will likely be your typical summer storms that occur late in the afternoon after things have heated up and gotten the environment stirring a bit, but with all the moisture we will be seeing it’ll be best to keep the umbrella with you all day. For now, things are looking like they will dry up into the next weekend, so your boat and pool days should be safe.

