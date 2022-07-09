Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Springer Opera House, Hodgetwins at odds over canceled Columbus comedy show

Kevin and Keith Hodge were set to perform at the Springer Opera House Saturday night.
Kevin and Keith Hodge were set to perform at the Springer Opera House Saturday night.(Source: Hodgetwins)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The cancellation of a comedy show is sparking outrage in the Columbus community.

Kevin and Keith Hodge, professionally known as The Hodgetwins, were set to perform Saturday night at The Springer Opera House as part of their nationwide tour.

In a now-removed post to social media, The Springer House said they decided not to host the event because Mad Hatter Shows, who represent the self-proclaimed conservative comedy duo, “have not fulfilled its responsibilities under the rental contract.”

“Mad Hatter Shows never paid the required deposit to secure the date nor did they pay the full balance two weeks in advance of the event as stipulated in the contract. In addition, Mad Hatter’s technical representatives did not respond to the Springer’s repeated requests for information on the technical requirements for the show, making it impossible to hire a support crew.”

The Springer Opera House

The Springer added that while the Hodgetwins’ “frequent targeting of LGBTQ persons in their comedy routines” does not reflect its values and mission, the duo’s position on public policy were not a factor in the decision to cancel the event.

A few hours later, Mad Hatter Shows, revealed an email allegedly from the Springer House. It reads in part, “Because of the content of the show, we need to cancel the appearance tomorrow at the Springer.”

Mad Hatter Shows revealed an email allegedly from the Springer House.
Mad Hatter Shows revealed an email allegedly from the Springer House.(Source: Mad Hatter Shows)

The Springer’s Facebook post garnered more than 600 comments before being taken down; their Facebook page has been removed altogether.

Several would-be attendees voiced their frustration on social media.

Mad Hatter Shows is working to reschedule the event elsewhere, according to an email sent to those who purchased tickets.

We’ve reached out to both sides for further comment.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County employee arrested for theft of over $10,000 in property tax payments
Muscogee County employee arrested for theft of over $10,000 in property tax payments
3-vehicle wreck leaves lanes blocked on Macon Rd. in Columbus
3-vehicle wreck leaves lanes blocked on Macon Rd. in Columbus
Steven Michael Carson
Two officers injured during arrest of man with 35 warrants in Columbus
‘I’m at the mercy of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’: Autopsy delays impacting Muscogee County morgue
Georgia Department of Labor
Settlement reached with GA Department of Labor over handling of unemployment

Latest News

Camron Trenton Rowe remains in the Lee County Jail.
Auburn man accused of sex crime against child under 12
Woman dead after early morning house fire in Eufaula
President Joe Biden signs an executive order on abortion access during an event in the...
State lawmakers, locals react to President Biden’s executive order on abortions
Is fecal matter flowing in the Chattahoochee River?