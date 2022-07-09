Springer Opera House, Hodgetwins at odds over canceled Columbus comedy show

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The cancellation of a comedy show is sparking outrage in the Columbus community.

Kevin and Keith Hodge, professionally known as The Hodgetwins, were set to perform Saturday night at The Springer Opera House as part of their nationwide tour.

In a now-removed post to social media, The Springer House said they decided not to host the event because Mad Hatter Shows, who represent the self-proclaimed conservative comedy duo, “have not fulfilled its responsibilities under the rental contract.”

“Mad Hatter Shows never paid the required deposit to secure the date nor did they pay the full balance two weeks in advance of the event as stipulated in the contract. In addition, Mad Hatter’s technical representatives did not respond to the Springer’s repeated requests for information on the technical requirements for the show, making it impossible to hire a support crew.”

The Springer added that while the Hodgetwins’ “frequent targeting of LGBTQ persons in their comedy routines” does not reflect its values and mission, the duo’s position on public policy were not a factor in the decision to cancel the event.

A few hours later, Mad Hatter Shows, revealed an email allegedly from the Springer House. It reads in part, “Because of the content of the show, we need to cancel the appearance tomorrow at the Springer.”

Mad Hatter Shows revealed an email allegedly from the Springer House. (Source: Mad Hatter Shows)

The Springer’s Facebook post garnered more than 600 comments before being taken down; their Facebook page has been removed altogether.

Several would-be attendees voiced their frustration on social media.

Mad Hatter Shows is working to reschedule the event elsewhere, according to an email sent to those who purchased tickets.

We’ve reached out to both sides for further comment.

