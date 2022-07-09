State lawmakers, locals react to President Biden’s executive order on abortions

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hours after President Biden made the big move for abortion rights, state lawmakers discussed steps moving forward.

Many people across the Fountain City also voiced their concerns, some saying overturning Roe v. Wade will have dangerous long term effects.

There have been mixed reactions from Georgia and Alabama lawmakers. Some say they think it was a good move; others say President Biden has gone too far.

It’s been two weeks since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe V. Wade ruling, ditching the constitutional right to an abortion.

“I think it’s quite honestly a little ridiculous...they can overturn these laws, and it’s just to make us human incubators, and it should be the person’s choice if they want to have a child or not,” said Columbus resident Kaylan Harper.

Nearly a week ago, Georgia Democrats like Debbie Buckner expressed concerns in the Fountain City.

“What I think people are realizing is that with the ruling from the Supreme Court, it created a lot of anger. It created a lot of uncertainty,” said Rep. Buckner.

But, Rep. Buckner is now hopeful things will turn around after President Joe Biden signed an executive order aimed at protecting abortion access.

“We cannot allow an out of control Supreme Court working in conjunction with extremist elements of the Republican party to take away freedoms and our personal autonomy,” said President Biden.

The order attempts to protect access to the abortion pill, protect patient privacy and reduce limits on travel across state lines to access reproductive services. During a press conference, President Biden made it clear that the order will not restore access across the country.

“The fastest way to restore Roe is to pass a national law codifying Roe,” said President Biden.

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville disagrees with the move. He tweeted quote “Today’s executive order sends a clear message: when it comes to pushing his progressive agenda, Pres. Biden knows no boundaries.”

He also assured Alabamians that he will continue to protect life at all stages as he pushes back against quote “yet another federal overreach attempt by the Biden administration.”

But Representative Buckner applauds the president’s actions for abortions.

“I’m hoping that with this executive order, it will help clear up some of that so that people won’t be so afraid of naturally occurring miscarriages being misunderstood,” said Rep. Buckner.

Georgia now waits to see if a federal appeals court will reinstate the peach state’s heartbeat abortion law, essentially banning all abortions at six weeks. A decision on that could come in the next couple of weeks.

