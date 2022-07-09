Two officers injured during arrest of man with 35 warrants in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Columbus officers were injured during the arrest of a man with multiple warrants at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Columbus.

On July 6, the Columbus police responded to a call to investigate an individual.

Upon arrival, authorities identified 44-year-old Steven Michael Carson, who is wanted on 35 outstanding warrants.

Police attempted to apprehend the suspect. However, according to officers, Carson violently resisted them.

A prolonged struggle led to two officers being injured and needing to be transported to have medical care.

Carson was eventually arrested and transported to the hospital for treatment for his injuries, then to the Muscogee County Jail and newly charged with two counts of felony obstruction of law enforcement.

His outstanding warrant charges are as follows:

15 counts of financial transaction card theft (felony)

17 counts of financial transaction card fraud (felony)

One count of theft by taking (misdemeanor)

Two counts of violation of probation

Carson appeared in Recorder’s Court on July 8. He is being held without bond, and his charges were bound over to Superior Court.

