26-year-old woman killed in overnight Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is dead following an overnight shooting in Columbus.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as 26-year-old Sybearia Paige. She died around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Piedmont Columbus Regional after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, Bryan said.

Authorities confirmed the shooting happened in the 4000 block of Trask Drive.

There’s no word on a suspect or possible motive.

