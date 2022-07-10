26-year-old woman killed in overnight Columbus shooting
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is dead following an overnight shooting in Columbus.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as 26-year-old Sybearia Paige. She died around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Piedmont Columbus Regional after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, Bryan said.
Authorities confirmed the shooting happened in the 4000 block of Trask Drive.
There’s no word on a suspect or possible motive.
