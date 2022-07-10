Business Break
26-year-old woman killed in overnight Columbus shooting

Authorities confirmed the shooting happened in the 4000 block of Trask Drive.
Authorities confirmed the shooting happened in the 4000 block of Trask Drive.(Credit: KALB)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is dead following an overnight shooting in Columbus.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as 26-year-old Sybearia Paige. She died around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Piedmont Columbus Regional after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, Bryan said.

Authorities confirmed the shooting happened in the 4000 block of Trask Drive.

There’s no word on a suspect or possible motive.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

