Annual Phoenix Initiative football, cheer camp returns with several participants

By WTVM Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phoenix Initiative hosted its annual football and cheer camp Saturday with several participants.

The camp was offered free for children ages 6-12 and featured instruction on football and cheerleading.

Headlining the camp was Texas A&M running backs coach Tommie Robinson and several Central High alum including J.D. McKissic, running back for the Washing Commanders; Justyn Ross, receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, and other former players from schools like Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and South Florida. The event also included former players for the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills.

“I like the fact that they are exposed to many different coaches and current NFL players and college players and a lot of them look up to players that are here,” said Tomi Lowe, Phoenix Initiative Camp.

“Really being able to work together with others is the big part of our mission today was teaching them teamwork,” said Jimbo Davis, Columbus State University cheer coach.

The Phoenix Initiative provides local children with literacy programs to help empower the community through the promotion of education. They are working to build better futures for child of the community.

A portion of the proceeds go toward the First Readers Literacy Program in Russell County.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

