Arrest made in deadly overnight Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly overnight shooting.

21-year-old Brooklynn Johnson was arrested Sunday and charged with murder. She’s accused of gunning down 26-year-old Sybearia Paige late Saturday night on Trask Drive. The victim later died at the hospital.

Johnson is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court Monday at 9 a.m.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Department’s homicide hotline at 706-225-3161 or Detective Roy Green at 706-225-4261.

