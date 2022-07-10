Business Break
The Frontal System North of the Valley has Become Stationary and Stalled Just like the Moisture in Our Area

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
AM Dewpoint 7 Day Graph WTVM
AM Dewpoint 7 Day Graph WTVM(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you saw my weather forecast yesterday, you know I was emphasizing that there was a cold front positioned north of our area that was making its way south and it was generating/fueling all the storms that we saw move through the Valley yesterday. When a strong, defined cold front passes over an area, it brings drier conditions and cooler temperatures along with it. However, the cold front stalled and is now a stationary front north of our area. This means the frontal system did NOT force the moisture out of the Chattahoochee Valley and leave us with less humid conditions :/ This stationary front is very evident this Sunday morning, as there is only a 3-DEGREE  difference between the actual temperature and the dewpoint temperature (the temperature where water vapor condenses into liquid water) which means there is A LOT of moisture in the air. These humid conditions are not going anywhere either, as they are “sticking” in the Valley for the rest of the week. There is good news from all of this though because the forecasted highs for next week are staying in the upper-80s in comparison to the low to mid-90s we have experienced lately. The rain coverage is also on the downslope for today and Monday, looking like there will be more cloud cover than rain with the exception of a few isolated showers in the evenings on both days. Tuesday and the rest of the week, the Valley returns to the typical summertime pattern of the increased chance of showers and storms developing in the afternoon/evening.

