Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Mother Nature is Being “Cooler” This Week

Elise’s Forecast
high temps
high temps(WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunday was drier than anticipated, but highs still remained in the low 90s. Tonight, we still have the chance to see some isolated showers and thunderstorms, as the remainder of yesterday’s occluded front moves through the area. Over the next work week things will stay relatively “cool” with highs in the upper 80s for the most part. This is thanks to a higher chance for rain and cloudy skies throughout the week. We still have a great deal of moisture in the air though, so despite lower temperatures many days will still feel like mid-90s in the afternoon. Overnight lows remain in the low-to-mid 70s offering some relief, although it will still feel exceedingly muggy in the overnight hours. Thursday looks like we get another chance for a front to pass through, so we will keep an eye on that with fingers crossed it brings some humidity relief by the next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Identical twins Kevin and Keith Hodge were set to perform at the Springer Opera House Saturday...
Springer Opera House, Hodgetwins at odds over canceled comedy show
Authorities confirmed the shooting happened in the 4000 block of Trask Drive.
26-year-old woman killed in overnight Columbus shooting
Steven Michael Carson
Two officers injured during arrest of man with 35 warrants in Columbus
21-year-old Brooklynn Johnson was arrested Sunday and charged with murder.
Arrest made in deadly overnight Columbus shooting
Postal mailboxes being sealed due to mail theft in Columbus

Latest News

AM Dewpoint 7 Day Graph WTVM
The Frontal System North of the Valley has Become Stationary and Stalled Just like the Moisture in Our Area
7 day rain chances
Roller Coaster of Rain
Saturday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist McCord
Saturday Morning Weather on the Go
WTVM Rain Forecast
If the Sound of Rain Helps You Sleep, I Have Great News for You