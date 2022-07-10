Mother Nature is Being “Cooler” This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunday was drier than anticipated, but highs still remained in the low 90s. Tonight, we still have the chance to see some isolated showers and thunderstorms, as the remainder of yesterday’s occluded front moves through the area. Over the next work week things will stay relatively “cool” with highs in the upper 80s for the most part. This is thanks to a higher chance for rain and cloudy skies throughout the week. We still have a great deal of moisture in the air though, so despite lower temperatures many days will still feel like mid-90s in the afternoon. Overnight lows remain in the low-to-mid 70s offering some relief, although it will still feel exceedingly muggy in the overnight hours. Thursday looks like we get another chance for a front to pass through, so we will keep an eye on that with fingers crossed it brings some humidity relief by the next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.