Springer: Content a factor in cancellation of Hodgetwins’ comedy show

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A comedy show at the Springer Opera House was canceled and many people in the Fountain City may be wondering why.

“We’ve never canceled a show the night before the event,” said Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at Springer Opera House.

Kevin and Keith Hodge, professionally known as The Hodgetwins, thought they would be performing Saturday night at The Springer Opera House as part of their nationwide tour. That was not the case after receiving a email from The Springer stating that they would need to cancel.

“Some of the content that these performers used and the part that people were alerting us to was some of it that could easily be considered as anti-LGBTQ and more specifically anti-trans,” Pierce said. “And, you know, The Springer Opera House is here for everyone and we’ve got a slogan here we use a lot called ‘Y’all means all’.”

The Springer says the twins’ anti-LGBTQ acts in their show wasn’t the only reason they decided to cancel the show; they say the Hodgetwins breached their contract.

“The most specific part of this that we were addressing in terms of the content was the harm to vulnerable populations and that’s what we’re going to stand with,” said Pierce. “And, again, this is a moral issue, but it’s about kindness as well.”

News Leader 9 reached out to speak with the Hodgetwins and they were unavailable at the time. Mad Hatter Shows, their representative, sent us their response which stated that they had paid their $250 deposit and they believe the show was cancelled solely for content reasons and unjustified.

The Springer said they regret the inconvenience to the citizens who purchased tickets to the show. At last check, the Hodgetwins are expected to perform another show at a different venue.

