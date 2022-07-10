Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Woman, 76, killed in Saturday Tallapoosa County crash

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Goodwater woman is dead after a weekend crash in Tallapoosa County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA officials said at approximately 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Jennifer A. Ray, 76, was driving a 2004 Buick Rendezvous when it left the roadway and struck several trees. Authorities said Ray was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Old Providence Road, about seven miles north of Alexander City, ALEA said.

No further details have been released as troopers continue their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Identical twins Kevin and Keith Hodge were set to perform at the Springer Opera House Saturday...
Springer Opera House, Hodgetwins at odds over canceled Columbus comedy show
Authorities confirmed the shooting happened in the 4000 block of Trask Drive.
26-year-old woman killed in overnight Columbus shooting
Steven Michael Carson
Two officers injured during arrest of man with 35 warrants in Columbus
Postal mailboxes being sealed due to mail theft in Columbus
Is fecal matter flowing in the Chattahoochee River?

Latest News

Columbus toddler who died in hot car laid to rest
Columbus toddler who died in hot car laid to rest
Columbus toddler who died in hot car laid to rest
21-year-old Brooklynn Johnson was arrested Sunday and charged with murder.
Arrest made in deadly overnight Columbus shooting
Authorities confirmed the shooting happened in the 4000 block of Trask Drive.
26-year-old woman killed in overnight Columbus shooting