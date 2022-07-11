Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2 construction workers injured after being hit by vehicle on Mayvyn Parkway in Opelika

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Two construction workers are injured following a vehicle hitting them on Mayvyn Parkway in Opelika.

The incident happened in a construction zone near Southview Elementary School.

One Life Flight helicopter is on the scene for precaution. However, the workers are alert and speaking.

Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we gather more details.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Brooklynn Johnson was arrested Sunday and charged with murder.
Arrest made in deadly overnight Columbus shooting
Authorities confirmed the shooting happened in the 4000 block of Trask Drive.
26-year-old woman killed in overnight Columbus shooting
Identical twins Kevin and Keith Hodge were set to perform at the Springer Opera House Saturday...
Springer Opera House, Hodgetwins at odds over canceled comedy show
Columbus police locate missing 39-year-old woman
Steven Michael Carson
Two officers injured during arrest of man with 35 warrants in Columbus

Latest News

Teacher certification requirements could soon be changing in the state of Alabama. And many...
State Board of Education to vote on changing teacher certification requirements
Georgia Capitol
Georgia likely to again see multibillion budget surplus
Lighting upgrades underway for Opelika Courthouse Square
Opelika police holds “Pop with Cops” event at Opelika Public Library