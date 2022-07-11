2 construction workers injured after being hit by vehicle on Mayvyn Parkway in Opelika
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Two construction workers are injured following a vehicle hitting them on Mayvyn Parkway in Opelika.
The incident happened in a construction zone near Southview Elementary School.
One Life Flight helicopter is on the scene for precaution. However, the workers are alert and speaking.
Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we gather more details.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.