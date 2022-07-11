Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Alabama Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday starts July 15

Certain school supplies, computers and clothing will be free of the Alabama state sales tax...
Certain school supplies, computers and clothing will be free of the Alabama state sales tax during the holiday July 15-17. (Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTOK) - Alabama’s Back to School Sales Tax Holiday is this coming weekend, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday and ending at Midnight Sunday. That means state sales tax won’t be charged on eligible items.

See which cities and towns are participating here.

Certain school supplies, computers and clothing will be free of state sales tax during the holiday July 15-17. However, local taxes may be collected. Below is a listing of eligible and ineligible items:

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Brooklynn Johnson was arrested Sunday and charged with murder.
Arrest made in deadly overnight Columbus shooting
Authorities confirmed the shooting happened in the 4000 block of Trask Drive.
26-year-old woman killed in overnight Columbus shooting
Identical twins Kevin and Keith Hodge were set to perform at the Springer Opera House Saturday...
Springer Opera House, Hodgetwins at odds over canceled comedy show
Columbus police locate missing 39-year-old woman
Kevin and Keith Hodge
Springer: Content a factor in cancellation of Hodgetwins’ comedy show

Latest News

Rothschild Leadership Academy in Columbus opens gym to student-athletes for summer
Opelika police holds “Pop with Cops” event at Opelika Public Library
Opelika police holds “Pop with Cops” event at Opelika Public Library
Lighting upgrades underway for Opelika Courthouse Square
Lighting upgrades underway for Opelika Courthouse Square
Police seeking 2 accused of wallet snatching at Opelika Kroger
Police seeking 2 accused of wallet snatching at Opelika Kroger
Teacher certification requirements could soon be changing in the state of Alabama. And many...
State Board of Education to vote on changing teacher certification requirements