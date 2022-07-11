Business Break
Anger mounts among Uvalde families, new report expected soon

A teacher recovering from bullet wounds describes what occurred in the Robb Elementary School shooting. (CNN, KABB/WOAI, Family Photos)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas lawmakers investigating the Uvalde school massacre say it intends to show residents of the town surveillance video from the hallway at Robb Elementary School on the day of the May 24 attack.

It comes as anger over why police waited so long to confront the gunman mounts among families of the 21 people killed inside a fourth-grade classroom.

Hundreds of people gathered and marched in Uvalde under searing 100-degree heat over the weekend in a renewed push for answers and accountability, including relatives of some of the 19 children killed.

Some Uvalde residents on Monday joined President Joe Biden on the White House law as he showcased a new law meant to reduce gun violence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

