Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn intersection to briefly close Tuesday for signal pole installation

(Pixabay)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn intersection will close for a short while Tuesday morning while crews install a traffic signal pole.

According to police, all lanes of traffic will be stopped at the intersection of Shug Jordan Parkway and Wire Road around 4:30 a.m.

One lane of traffic in each direction is expected to reopen at 4:45 a.m. until work is complete.

Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in the area.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Brooklynn Johnson was arrested Sunday and charged with murder.
Arrest made in deadly overnight Columbus shooting
Authorities confirmed the shooting happened in the 4000 block of Trask Drive.
26-year-old woman killed in overnight Columbus shooting
Identical twins Kevin and Keith Hodge were set to perform at the Springer Opera House Saturday...
Springer Opera House, Hodgetwins at odds over canceled comedy show
Columbus police locate missing 39-year-old woman
Steven Michael Carson
Two officers injured during arrest of man with 35 warrants in Columbus

Latest News

3-vehicle wreck leaves lanes blocked on Macon Rd. in Columbus
3-vehicle wreck leaves lanes blocked on Macon Rd. in Columbus
Road closure announced.
Section of 11th St. in Columbus to close for approximately 2 months
fireworks, independence day, fourth of july
1.5 Million Georgians to hit the road this Fourth of July holiday
Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a car accident in front of Georgia Power on 11th...
Car accident causing blocked lanes on Veterans Pkwy in Columbus