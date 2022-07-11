Auburn intersection to briefly close Tuesday for signal pole installation
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn intersection will close for a short while Tuesday morning while crews install a traffic signal pole.
According to police, all lanes of traffic will be stopped at the intersection of Shug Jordan Parkway and Wire Road around 4:30 a.m.
One lane of traffic in each direction is expected to reopen at 4:45 a.m. until work is complete.
Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in the area.
