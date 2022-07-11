Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Average US gasoline price falls 19 cents to $4.86 per gallon

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area,...
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.14 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.19 per gallon.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 19 cents over the past two weeks to $4.86 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall.

“Assuming oil prices do not shoot up from here, motorists may see prices drop another 10-20 cents as the oil price cuts continue making their way to street level,” Lundberg said in a statement.

The average price at the pump is down 24 cents over the past month, but it’s $1.66 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.14 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.19 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel dropped 13 cents since June 24 to $5.76 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Identical twins Kevin and Keith Hodge were set to perform at the Springer Opera House Saturday...
Springer Opera House, Hodgetwins at odds over canceled comedy show
Authorities confirmed the shooting happened in the 4000 block of Trask Drive.
26-year-old woman killed in overnight Columbus shooting
21-year-old Brooklynn Johnson was arrested Sunday and charged with murder.
Arrest made in deadly overnight Columbus shooting
Steven Michael Carson
Two officers injured during arrest of man with 35 warrants in Columbus
Postal mailboxes being sealed due to mail theft in Columbus

Latest News

FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in...
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tests positive for COVID-19
Arrest made in deadly overnight Columbus shooting
Arrest made in deadly overnight Columbus shooting
Kevin and Keith Hodge
Springer: Content a factor in cancellation of Hodgetwins’ comedy show
Springer: Content a factor in cancellation of Hodgetwins' comedy show
Springer: Content a factor in cancellation of Hodgetwins' comedy show