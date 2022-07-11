Chambers County Schools to hold uniform expo during tax-free weekend

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chambers County students will return to the classroom next month with uniforms, a measure recently approved by the school board.

With this, a dress code expo is planned that will allow parents to save money. Assistant Superintendent David Owen says vendors will be on hand to offer discounted clothing options for students and their families to purchase.

Attendees include Chambers County Extension System, Chambers County 4-H, Sass & Class Boutique of Valley Southern School Uniforms of Montgomery, the East Alabama Medical Center prevention team and outreach/support groups.

The expo will take place over a five-day period:

DATE LOCATION TIME July 14 - 16 Bob Harding Shawmut Elementary School gymnasium - Valley 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. EST July 17 - 18 ALFA Building - Lafayette 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. CST - Sunday

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. CST - Monday

Participants will be able to take part in Alabama’s annual tax-free weekend for school-related items which starts at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 15 and ends at midnight on Sunday, July 17.

Vendors interested in setting up at the cost-free expo should contact Assistant Superintendent David Owens at 334-864-9343 or owend@chambersk12.org.

