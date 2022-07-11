Business Break
Columbus police looking for woman who threatened to harm herself

Police and the family of Marcy Reed are concerned for her safety.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have issued a critical alert for a missing woman.

Authorities say Marcy Reed, 39, told her family she is going harm herself. She was last seen leaving Cooper Creek Park around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in her maroon 2000 Ford Expedition bearing Utah tag Z827XK, according to police.

Reed is described as 5′5″ tall, weighing about 130 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair. Her clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information on Reed’s whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3449.

