Construction worker dies after struck by vehicle on Marvyn Pkwy in Opelika

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - One construction worker is dead and another injured following a vehicle hitting them on Marvyn Parkway in Opelika.

The incident happened in a construction zone near Gateway Drive a little after 3:30 p.m. on July 11.

One victim, a 45-year-old male, was transported via helicopter, and the other 63-year-old male victim was transported via ambulance to Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus.

According to authorities, the 63-year-old victim, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

This case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. If you have any information on this incident, contact them at 334-705-5200.

