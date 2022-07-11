Business Break
Former state senator Mike Crotts dies at 75

According to family, Crotts had a medical emergency while trying to help victims of a deadly...
According to family, Crotts had a medical emergency while trying to help victims of a deadly crash.(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former state senator Mike Crotts has died at 75.

According to family, Crotts had a medical emergency while trying to help victims of a deadly crash.

His son “Caleb” says Crotts saw the crash in front of his McDonough home, responded to help and then passed away on his front porch.

Crotts represented a district that included Newton County from 1992 to 2004.

While in the Senate, he was the chief sponsor of legislation that authorized a statewide vote on amending the Georgia Constitution to ban same-sex marriage.

Crott’s death was also announced by Governor Brian Kemp Saturday on Twitter.

“Marty, the girls, & I are saddened by the passing of our friend & a great Georgian, Mike Crotts. A former state senator, successful businessman, Coast Guard veteran, man of faith, & devoted husband & father, he served the people of our state well. We’re praying for his family.”

Crotts served under the gold dome for a decade.

