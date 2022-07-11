Grand jury indicts Valley man on rape, sodomy charges

CHAMBERS COUTNY, Ala. (WTVM) - A grandy jury has indicted a Valley man on multiple sex crimes.

20-year-old Joshua Will Sanders was booked into the Chambers County Detention Facility Saturday after he was indicted on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and two counts of second-degree sodomy.

He was originally arrested on those charges in December of 2020, according to jail officials.

There’s no word on a trial date yet.

