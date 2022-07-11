Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Grand jury indicts Valley man on rape, sodomy charges

Joshua Will Sanders was arrested Saturday after a grand jury indictment.
Joshua Will Sanders was arrested Saturday after a grand jury indictment.(Source: Chambers County Detention Facility)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERS COUTNY, Ala. (WTVM) - A grandy jury has indicted a Valley man on multiple sex crimes.

20-year-old Joshua Will Sanders was booked into the Chambers County Detention Facility Saturday after he was indicted on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and two counts of second-degree sodomy.

He was originally arrested on those charges in December of 2020, according to jail officials.

There’s no word on a trial date yet.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Brooklynn Johnson was arrested Sunday and charged with murder.
Arrest made in deadly overnight Columbus shooting
Authorities confirmed the shooting happened in the 4000 block of Trask Drive.
26-year-old woman killed in overnight Columbus shooting
Identical twins Kevin and Keith Hodge were set to perform at the Springer Opera House Saturday...
Springer Opera House, Hodgetwins at odds over canceled comedy show
Columbus police locate missing 39-year-old woman
Steven Michael Carson
Two officers injured during arrest of man with 35 warrants in Columbus

Latest News

Chambers County Schools to hold uniform expo during tax-free weekend
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
Experts discuss tips on reviewing financial plans
Police said the duo removed the wallet from a purse while the victim was distracted.
Police seeking 2 accused of wallet snatching at Opelika Kroger