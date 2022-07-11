Business Break
Lighting upgrades underway for Opelika Courthouse Square

(Source: City of Opelika)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - If you live in Opelika, you might have noticed the courthouse square downtown is closed off.

That’s because it’s getting significant upgrades to the electrical and light systems.

According to Opelika Power Services, they are upgrading the lighting at the courthouse square across the street from the Lee County Courthouse.

Officials say before this renovation, repairers were sent to the area almost weekly to fix various lighting problems.

Now, people will soon see new lighting, better electrical access and more outlets for various events held at the town square.

“We are replacing all the wiring going to the lights, were replacing all the lights with new LED lighting. The project will consist of installing around 55 new lights and three new electrical panels around the square, and Bluetooth speakers are expecting to be added to the extension of the existing speakers on railroad avenue.”

Opelika Power Supervisor Kenton Lee says these new upgrades will save the city tons of money. The construction project is expected to be completed by August 2.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

