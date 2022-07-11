Not too hot, Plenty humid with a chance of storms each day this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A frontal boundary will meander back and forth over the region this week keeping an ever-present chance of showers and storms each day. Some days will be stormier than others thanks to little nuances in the atmosphere that are hard to predict. Highs generally are expected to be in the 85 to 90 degree range this week. Today, the front is to our south and the best chance of showers and storms will be south of I-85 during the afternoon and evening. We’ll have clouds mixed with some sun. For Tuesday, expect a mostly cloudy sky with more of a uniform distribution of showers and storms as the front lifts farther north; rain looks to be of the hit or miss variety. As we head toward mid to late week, rain coverage rises a bit to around 50 to 60%. It’s worth noting there is some potential for tropical development along the Gulf Coast as areas of low pressure ride along the front. Regardless of development the forecast remains the same; unsettled weather with heavy rain at times across the southeast. Little change in the pattern is expected through the weekend with at least spotty storms.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.