Opelika police holds “Pop with Cops” event at Opelika Public Library

(Source: WBTV)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Everyone wants a cool treat during the summer, and the Opelika police force is coming to the rescue.

Officers were giving out freeze-pops today at the Opelika Public Library.

The officers will be giving them out all this week.

Police posed for pictures with children, and they even watched the Paw Patrol movie. It’s all an effort to bridge the gap between officers and community members.

“It’s just a great opportunity not only for the officers but for the kids to interact with officers in non-traffic stop situations or non-emergency situations.”

There will be another “Pop with Cops” event this week and next week. Check below for the dates:

Pop with Cops
Pop with Cops(Allison Duke | Source: Opelika Police Department)

