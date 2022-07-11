Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 5 hurt in Kansas City bar shooting

Officers said a disturbance inside the building spilled outside, and shots were fired.
Officers said a disturbance inside the building spilled outside, and shots were fired.(Source: Gray News | Stock)
By Nick Sloan and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) — One person is dead and five others are hurt following a shooting outside of the Westport Ale House.

The five remaining victims are expected to survive the shooting, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Several police cars swarmed the establishment around that time.

Officers said a disturbance inside the building spilled outside, and shots were fired.

Three off-duty officers who were working at the Ale House returned fire. It’s unclear if the officers hit anyone.

Officers remained on the scene investigating the shooting Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirmed the shooting happened in the 4000 block of Trask Drive.
26-year-old woman killed in overnight Columbus shooting
21-year-old Brooklynn Johnson was arrested Sunday and charged with murder.
Arrest made in deadly overnight Columbus shooting
Identical twins Kevin and Keith Hodge were set to perform at the Springer Opera House Saturday...
Springer Opera House, Hodgetwins at odds over canceled comedy show
Steven Michael Carson
Two officers injured during arrest of man with 35 warrants in Columbus
Is fecal matter flowing in the Chattahoochee River?

Latest News

Three California teenagers rescue a family from a burning home.
WATCH: Teenagers rescue family from burning home
Three California teenagers rescue a family from a burning home.
Teenagers rescue family from burning home
FILE - A video is displayed by the committee that claims to show Proud Boys in front of the...
Trump associates’ ties to extremists probed by Jan. 6 panel
Rescue efforts are underway after a deadly Russian rocket attack in Chasiv Yar, Ukraine. At...
Ukraine official says Russia strikes ‘absolute terrorism’