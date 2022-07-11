Business Break
Police investigate after man injured in shooting in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in Columbus.

Police responded to a gas station on North Lumpkin Road where they found a male victim suffering gunshot wounds, according to officials. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional hospital.

At this time, his identity and condition of the wounds are unknown.

The exact location of the scene is also unknown at this time - however, police responded to a gas station on North Lumpkin Rd.

Stay with us as we gather more details.

