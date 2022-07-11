Business Break
Summer Patterns Continue

Elise’s Forecast
rain
rain(WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More rain in store for us as we head into the evening hours. Overnight conditions will be the same as usual, with lows in the low to mid 70s and cloudy skies. We could also see some fog in areas that get later rain, so be careful if you have to drive through it! Tomorrow will essentially be a carbon copy of our Monday, except the rain may reach a little farther north. Highs will top out in the upper 80s with overcast skies remaining in place. Humidity is definitely STICKing around, but is not as noticeable with the cloud cover in the place and the slight breeze. By Wednesday we will see more breaks in the clouds, allowing things to heat up a bit more, but rain coverage remains at 40%. Thursday the rain starts to amp up as another frontal boundary pushes our way from the northwest along with rain moving in from a low pressure to our south. This will make for a wet end to the week, but we expect to see some clearing by the weekend. Temperatures stay in the upper 80s for the most part, so I’m thankful that Mother Nature is finally giving us a break from feeling like the triple digits. Overall a more comfortable week, but you definitely want to continue to bring the rain gear with you when you leave the house!

