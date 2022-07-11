Suspect in Saturday night murder on Trask Drive appears in court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman dies after a weekend night shooting in south Columbus. Another woman is answering for her death.

A detective testified that 21-year-old Brooklyn Johnson shot 26-year-old Sybearia Paige several times during a house party on Trask Drive.

The victim’s mother says it’s been an ongoing feud between the two for years since both women share the same father for their children.

Police say Johnson turned herself into police.

Her attorney, Shevon Thomas, is claiming self-defense.

According to witness testimony, Johnson was trying to leave the party in her car when Paige blocked her and hit her several times through Johnson’s driver-side window.

“Brooklynn got tired of them wanting to fight. She spoke to her mom. Her mom told her to come on, get in the car, and come home. She gets in her car to come home. They block her in. The deceased came out of her vehicle and began to attack her while she was sitting in her car, and she defended herself,” said Thomas.

The case will move over to Superior Court, where a judge will determine her bond.

