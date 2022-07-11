Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Suspect in Saturday night murder on Trask Drive appears in court

(Source: MGN)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman dies after a weekend night shooting in south Columbus. Another woman is answering for her death.

A detective testified that 21-year-old Brooklyn Johnson shot 26-year-old Sybearia Paige several times during a house party on Trask Drive.

The victim’s mother says it’s been an ongoing feud between the two for years since both women share the same father for their children.

Police say Johnson turned herself into police.

Her attorney, Shevon Thomas, is claiming self-defense.

According to witness testimony, Johnson was trying to leave the party in her car when Paige blocked her and hit her several times through Johnson’s driver-side window.

“Brooklynn got tired of them wanting to fight. She spoke to her mom. Her mom told her to come on, get in the car, and come home. She gets in her car to come home. They block her in. The deceased came out of her vehicle and began to attack her while she was sitting in her car, and she defended herself,” said Thomas.

The case will move over to Superior Court, where a judge will determine her bond.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Brooklynn Johnson was arrested Sunday and charged with murder.
Arrest made in deadly overnight Columbus shooting
Authorities confirmed the shooting happened in the 4000 block of Trask Drive.
26-year-old woman killed in overnight Columbus shooting
Identical twins Kevin and Keith Hodge were set to perform at the Springer Opera House Saturday...
Springer Opera House, Hodgetwins at odds over canceled comedy show
Columbus police locate missing 39-year-old woman
Steven Michael Carson
Two officers injured during arrest of man with 35 warrants in Columbus

Latest News

Police investigate after man injured in shooting in Columbus
Police investigate after man injured in shooting in Columbus
Joshua Will Sanders was arrested Saturday after a grand jury indictment.
Grand jury indicts Valley man on rape, sodomy charges
Georgia likely to again see multibillion budget surplus
Chambers County Schools to hold uniform expo during tax-free weekend