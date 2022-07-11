Business Break
Troup County authorities seeking man with multiple active warrants

Jeffery Michael Johnson is wanted by the Troup County authorities for multiple offenses.
Jeffery Michael Johnson is wanted by the Troup County authorities for multiple offenses.(Source: LaGrange Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man with multiple active warrants.

Police say Jeffery Michael Johnson, 22, is wanted for felony fleeing, attempt to elude, reckless driving and driving while unlicensed. Authorities say Johnson is also wanted by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office for escape and felony probation violation.

He is described as approximately 5′8″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

