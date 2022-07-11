WTVM hosting ‘Carloads for Kids’ school supplies drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM is teaming up with Son’s Chevrolet Cadillac of Columbus, Son’s Ford Lincoln of Auburn, and Mike Hostillo Law Firm to host a school supply drive for families across the Valley.
Donations are accepted now through Friday, July 22 - and donations can be dropped off at the following locations:
- Son’s Chevrolet of Columbus - 3615 Manchester Expressway in Columbus
- Son’s Ford of Auburn - 2305 S College Street in Auburn
- Mike Hostilo Law Firm - 1301 1st Ave #101 in Columbus
WTVM is also hosting a one-day drop-off event at our station on Wynnton Road on Thursday, July 21, from noon – 6:30 p.m.
All donations will benefit The Family Center and Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Chattahoochee Valley.
Below is a list of suggested supplies needed:
- #2 Pencils
- Erasers
- Backpacks
- Calculators
- Binders
- Notebooks
- Paper
- Folders
- Scissors
- Ballpoint pens
- Rulers
- Paper clips
