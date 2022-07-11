WTVM hosting ‘Carloads for Kids’ school supplies drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM is teaming up with Son’s Chevrolet Cadillac of Columbus, Son’s Ford Lincoln of Auburn, and Mike Hostillo Law Firm to host a school supply drive for families across the Valley.

Donations are accepted now through Friday, July 22 - and donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

Son’s Chevrolet of Columbus - 3615 Manchester Expressway in Columbus

Son’s Ford of Auburn - 2305 S College Street in Auburn

Mike Hostilo Law Firm - 1301 1st Ave #101 in Columbus

WTVM is also hosting a one-day drop-off event at our station on Wynnton Road on Thursday, July 21, from noon – 6:30 p.m.

All donations will benefit The Family Center and Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Chattahoochee Valley.

Below is a list of suggested supplies needed:

#2 Pencils

Erasers

Backpacks

Calculators

Binders

Notebooks

Paper

Folders

Scissors

Ballpoint pens

Rulers

Paper clips

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.