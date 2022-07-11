Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

WTVM hosting ‘Carloads for Kids’ school supplies drive

WTVM Carloads for kids
WTVM Carloads for kids(Source: WTVM News Leader 9)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM is teaming up with Son’s Chevrolet Cadillac of Columbus, Son’s Ford Lincoln of Auburn, and Mike Hostillo Law Firm to host a school supply drive for families across the Valley.

Donations are accepted now through Friday, July 22 - and donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

  • Son’s Chevrolet of Columbus - 3615 Manchester Expressway in Columbus
  • Son’s Ford of Auburn - 2305 S College Street in Auburn
  • Mike Hostilo Law Firm - 1301 1st Ave #101 in Columbus

WTVM is also hosting a one-day drop-off event at our station on Wynnton Road on Thursday, July 21, from noon – 6:30 p.m.

All donations will benefit The Family Center and Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Chattahoochee Valley.

Below is a list of suggested supplies needed:

  • #2 Pencils
  • Erasers
  • Backpacks
  • Calculators
  • Binders
  • Notebooks
  • Paper
  • Folders
  • Scissors
  • Ballpoint pens
  • Rulers
  • Paper clips

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirmed the shooting happened in the 4000 block of Trask Drive.
26-year-old woman killed in overnight Columbus shooting
21-year-old Brooklynn Johnson was arrested Sunday and charged with murder.
Arrest made in deadly overnight Columbus shooting
Identical twins Kevin and Keith Hodge were set to perform at the Springer Opera House Saturday...
Springer Opera House, Hodgetwins at odds over canceled comedy show
Steven Michael Carson
Two officers injured during arrest of man with 35 warrants in Columbus
Columbus police locate missing 39-year-old woman

Latest News

Jeffery Michael Johnson is wanted by the Troup County authorities for multiple offenses.
Troup County authorities seeking man with multiple active warrants
Columbus police locate missing 39-year-old woman
Showers and storms will be around each day this week.
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
Arrest made in deadly overnight Columbus shooting
Arrest made in deadly overnight Columbus shooting