Alabama closes bond deal to build mega-prisons

Alabama has closed a bond deal to build two supersize prisons, housing up to 4,000 prisoners each, even as inmates filed a lawsuit seeking to block the project.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has closed a bond deal to build two supersize prisons, housing up to 4,000 prisoners each, even as inmates filed a lawsuit seeking to block the project.

The Alabama Finance Department said the bond sale, which had been approved last month, was finalized Tuesday. That came a day after a lawsuit was filed challenging the use of pandemic relief funds to pay part of the construction cost.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and lawmakers approved the massive construction project as a solution to the state’s ongoing prison woes.

Critics of the construction plan argue the state is ignoring the bigger issues in prison staffing levels and leadership.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

