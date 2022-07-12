Atlanta Braves trophy to stop in Columbus on World Champions Tour

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Atlanta Braves announced additional stops of the World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist - one of those stops being in Columbus.

The tour will make a stop in Columbus on August 5 at 4 p.m. The stop will be at Home Depot - located at 2891 Sowega Drive.

The tour will travel throughout Braves Country through summer 2022 with a total of 151 stops, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball.

Stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy, as well as programming by the Braves entertainment teams, alumni, and more at select locations.

Each tour stop includes promotional item giveaways and an opportunity to win a VIP Sweepstakes experience to Truist Park as the Braves take on the New York Mets on October 1.

