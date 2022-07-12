Atlanta woman arrested on theft charges in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn Police Division has arrested an Atlanta woman on a theft of property charge.
On July 11, officers arrested 23-year-old Sky Naja Griffith on a felony warrant charging her with theft of property second degree.
The arrest stems from Auburn police responding to a business located in the 1600 block of Opelika Road in reference to a theft call.
An employee of the business reported that a suspect stole merchandise and fled in a vehicle.
Griffith was arrested in Opelika and transported to the Lee County Jail.
She is being held on a $3,500 bond.
