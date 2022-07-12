Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Atlanta woman arrested on theft charges in Opelika

On July 11, officers arrested 23-year-old Sky Naja Griffith on a felony warrant charging her...
On July 11, officers arrested 23-year-old Sky Naja Griffith on a felony warrant charging her with theft of property second degree.(Source: Auburn Police Division)
By Katelyn Kirby
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn Police Division has arrested an Atlanta woman on a theft of property charge.

On July 11, officers arrested 23-year-old Sky Naja Griffith on a felony warrant charging her with theft of property second degree.

The arrest stems from Auburn police responding to a business located in the 1600 block of Opelika Road in reference to a theft call.

An employee of the business reported that a suspect stole merchandise and fled in a vehicle.

Griffith was arrested in Opelika and transported to the Lee County Jail.

She is being held on a $3,500 bond.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Brooklynn Johnson was arrested Sunday and charged with murder.
Arrest made in deadly overnight Columbus shooting
Columbus police locate missing 39-year-old woman
Construction worker dies after struck by vehicle on Marvyn Pkwy in Opelika
Kevin and Keith Hodge
Springer: Content a factor in cancellation of Hodgetwins’ comedy show
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

Smiths Station signs major agreement with Fort Benning military base
.
DETAILS: Active missing person cases in Columbus
(Source: Chattahoochee Valley Community College)
CVCC offering dual enrollment options for high school students
Cusseta-Chattahoochee County Public Library invites the community to attend grand opening on...
Cusseta-Chattahoochee County Public Library invites the community to grand reopening ceremonies