Atlanta woman arrested on theft charges in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn Police Division has arrested an Atlanta woman on a theft of property charge.

On July 11, officers arrested 23-year-old Sky Naja Griffith on a felony warrant charging her with theft of property second degree.

The arrest stems from Auburn police responding to a business located in the 1600 block of Opelika Road in reference to a theft call.

An employee of the business reported that a suspect stole merchandise and fled in a vehicle.

Griffith was arrested in Opelika and transported to the Lee County Jail.

She is being held on a $3,500 bond.

