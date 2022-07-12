Auburn police warn about counterfeit pills laced with Fentanyl

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Three suspects were arrested by Auburn Police last week on multiple drug-related charges.

Authorities recovered heroin, cocaine, psilocybin, mushrooms, marijuana, and a very deadly drug, Fentanyl, which was crushed into pill form resembling Xanax.

News Leader 9 spoke with an Auburn Assistant Chief on how deadly Fentanyl can be and the dangers of buying counterfeit drugs off the streets.

The Auburn Police Department is not messing around. With the recent arrest, they’ve made the number of counterfeit pills they found laced with Fentanyl could have killed multiple people. However, officials say one pill can kill.

“Fentanyl is the single most deadliest drug threat that our nation has ever encountered.”

From January 2021 to January 2022, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported over 107,000 people in the United States died from opioid-related deaths.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be prescribed for pain, but not in this case. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, illegally-manufactured Fentanyl is coming into the US through Mexican borders.

“If you’re pushing this poison in our community, we have zero tolerance for it.”

Auburn Assistant Chief of Police Michael Harris says this situation is becoming more dangerous as drug dealers are adding Fentanyl to various drugs, making them even more dangerous.

“As we encountered last week, they’re even pressing it, you know, into pill form to make it look like Xanax.”

On July 7th Auburn Police Department arrested three suspects between the ages of 20 and 22 on multiple drug-related charges, one of those drugs resembling Xanax laced with Fentanyl.

If pills have more than 2 milligrams of Fentanyl, that amount can kill you.

Operations Manager for EMS Austin Bayles says if someone overdoses on Fentanyl to call 911, a dispatcher will provide information on what to do until medical help arrives.

“Roll them to their side, protect the airway and make sure you know they’re getting adequate breaths.”

The bottom line, if you buy drugs off the street, you really don’t know what you’re getting. For example, 42 percent of pills tested within the last year by the DEA laboratories contained Fentanyl.

Harris says he will make sure people selling Fentanyl are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“If we get information that people are selling something that is suspected to contain Fentanyl, everything else stops for our narcotics section, and we focus every bit of attention on that threat because that’s exactly what it is, a threat. If these pills have made the street, the potential is someone would of died. Were not going to allow that to happen, or we’re going to do our best to prevent that from happening.”

