Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

City council approves $1.4 million budget for dragonfly trail in Fountain City

(Paul Durrant (custom credit) | KOLD News 13)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus City Council approved over one million dollars for a dragonfly trail in the Fountain City.

$1.4 million is projected to create a connecter for the trails to intersect between Midtown and Uptown.

The connecter would start from 18th Avenue to 10th Avenue at Dinglewood Park.

Over $700,000 is earmarked by T-SPLOST money.

There is no word as of now on how soon construction will start. However, stay with us as we keep you updated on the latest details.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Brooklynn Johnson was arrested Sunday and charged with murder.
Arrest made in deadly overnight Columbus shooting
Columbus police locate missing 39-year-old woman
Construction worker dies after struck by vehicle on Marvyn Pkwy in Opelika
Kevin and Keith Hodge
Springer: Content a factor in cancellation of Hodgetwins’ comedy show
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

Johnny Martin
Columbus Technical College student showcases talents at BET red carpet event
Missing woman last seen on June 19 found safe, good health
Smiths Station signs major agreement with Fort Benning military base
Cusseta-Chattahoochee County Public Library invites the community to attend grand opening on...
Cusseta-Chattahoochee County Public Library invites the community to grand reopening ceremonies