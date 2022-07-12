City council approves $1.4 million budget for dragonfly trail in Fountain City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus City Council approved over one million dollars for a dragonfly trail in the Fountain City.

$1.4 million is projected to create a connecter for the trails to intersect between Midtown and Uptown.

The connecter would start from 18th Avenue to 10th Avenue at Dinglewood Park.

Over $700,000 is earmarked by T-SPLOST money.

There is no word as of now on how soon construction will start. However, stay with us as we keep you updated on the latest details.

