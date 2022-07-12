Business Break
City council members in Columbus attempting to fix yard waste issue

By Katrice Nolan
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “It’s a concern out there by citizens that have had their yard waste, particularly sitting on the side of the street for weeks,” says District 9 council member Judy Thompson. Three weeks, that’s how long Columbus residents have to wait to have yard waste removed from overflowing bins.

“It pretty much averages every third week. You will be picked up,” says Public Works Director Drale Short.

That delay is starting to cause a stink among residents. “They were like, oh call back next week and stuff like, that we’ve been calling, and they say they have a work order and stuff like that, but it’s still been taking a while,” says Columbus resident Robert McCutcheon. He’s not the only one calling. Council members say they have been inundated with phone calls. “I’ve been getting calls because I have some people who are in that 3-4 week time range right now,” says District 3 council member Bruce Huff.

“When I keep getting these phone calls, these people are upset with the city,” says Thompson. So now, the city has designed what they call a more efficient way of letting residents know when yard waste will be picked up.

“On the map, you notice that all these streets in black those are being collected on Monday, August 5th,” says Drale Short.

The plan is expected to start on August 1 once contract negotiations with a-m waste are complete. Public Works Director Drale Short says another problem is the lack of employees.

“Currently, waste collection needs 67 drivers in order to meet the level of services needed current we only have 41 employees,” Says Drale Short.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Columbus Technical College student showcases talents at BET red carpet event
City council approves $1.4 million budget for dragonfly trail in Fountain City
City council members in Columbus attempting to fix yard waste issue
Fuzzy's Taco Shop hosts grand opening today in Auburn
