Cusseta-Chattahoochee County Public Library invites the community to grand reopening ceremonies

CUSSETA, Ga. (WTVM) - After nearly 12 months in a temporary location, the Cusseta-Chattahoochee County Public Library invites the community to their grand reopening on Saturday, June 25.

The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at the newly expanded library, located at 262 Broad Street.

Built in 1988, expansion of the library has been a dream of Pamela Burgamy, who has served as branch manager for 17 years.

While the building did have an interior update several years ago, this is the first expansion to the library.

“Having a dedicated Children’s and Teen room has been my library dream come true,” Burgamy said.

“This, along with the larger meeting room, will allow us to serve Cusseta and the surrounding community with heart, sharing the joy of reading and discovery to even more of our constituents.”

The project expands the building size over 2,600 square feet, allowing greater programming and service possibilities with spaces for younger patrons and the community.

Ben B. Gordy General Construction Company served as the primary contractor for the almost $2 million project.

The project was funded by appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and by the Cusseta-Chattahoochee County’s Special Purpose Local-Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).

“It’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the community to give itself such a wonderful gift,” Director of the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries Alan Harkness said.

“We’re grateful to the state of Georgia, our delegation, and the voters of Cusseta-Chattahoochee County who made all of this possible.”

After the formal ceremonies, the library will remain open for the public until 2 p.m. on June 25.

On June 27, the new building opens for regular business hours.

Library Business Hours

Monday, Tuesday & Thursday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

General information about programs and the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries can be found on the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries website.

