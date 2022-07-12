CVCC offering dual enrollment options for high school students

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chattahoochee Valley Community College is offering academic dual enrollment options for high school students for the first time.

In the past, CVCC has offered free dual enrollment Career Technical Scholarships for courses including medical assisting, welding and childcare development.

Those scholarship funds will continue - but now CVCC is offering academic dual enrollment scholarships to high school students.

The program is available to students in 10th - 12th grades with 2.5 GPAs.

“Currently dual enrollment is offered to 10,11,12 grade students here,” said Dual Enrollment Coordinator Demeka Daniels. “It allows students to do career technical classes, STEM classes and also academic courses.”

To participate, students must get permission from their school and submit an application to CVCC Admissions Office.

These scholarships are available for the upcoming fall semester in August.

