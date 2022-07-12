Fuzzy’s Taco Shop hosts grand opening today in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is located at 1678 S. College Street. The Auburn location is home to the first drive-thru for the Fuzzy’s brand.

The taco shop offers dining room service and to-go ordering seven days a week. The drive-thru offers a modified menu, with the full menu available inside the restaurant.

With its newest opening, the Texas-based restaurant group has nearly 150 locations in 18 states.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop serves queso, made-in-house guacamole and fire-roasted salsa, as well as Baja tacos, breakfast tacos, burritos, bowls, nachos, quesadillas and salads.

Chips & Queso (Fuzzy's Taco Shop, Allie Lesiuk)

The restaurant serves breakfast all day, and has a kids’ menu that features entrees for children.

Fuzzy’s features a full bar including four frozen margarita machines with flavors such as lime, strawberry and mango.

Beerita (Fuzzy's Taco Shop, Allie Lesiuk)

Fuzzy’s Signature Drinks

The Beerita – Fuzzy’s house margarita with a dunked Coronita bottle

Fuzzy Mosa – Fuzzy Driver mango margarita with a dunked sparkling wine bottle

Walk of Shameson – Fuzzy’s house margarita with a dunked Coronita bottle and a Jameson floater

Island Sunset – strawberry margarita with peach and Malibu coconut rum

“We think the community is really going to love Fuzzy’s Taco Shop’s scratch-made food and chill vibes, and we are excited to open one in Auburn,” owner Richard Maddox said.

“Adding a drive-thru allows us to serve our guests even more conveniently and we are thrilled to be the first Fuzzy’s Taco Shop to do so.”

The first 50 guests in line for the dining room received complimentary Auburn-themed Fuzzy’s t-shirts and free tacos for a year.

The hours of operation for the dining room are Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. & Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m to 11 p.m.

The drive-thru is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, as well as 7 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

