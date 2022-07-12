The Hodgetwins speak out regarding controversy with Springer Opera House

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s a controversy News Leader 9 first reported on Saturday. A show at the Springer Opera House for two popular comedians known as the Hodgetwins was canceled the night before. Tonight, we’re hearing from the pair, who say the reason behind it is no laughing matter.

The Hodgetwins also have a huge following on YouTube. They say they tried to compromise with The Springer Opera House but believe their online content is the reason their show was ultimately canceled.

It’s been three days since two comedians known as the Hodgetwins were scheduled to perform at The Springer Opera House in Columbus. But, 24 hours before the show, the venue canceled.

Sunday evening, we spoke to Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at Springer Opera House. He says some of the twins’ anti-LGBTQ content was the reason for the cancellation.

“This is a moral issue but it’s about kindness as well,” said Pierce.

Pierce says some of their jokes could be considered harmful, which did not sit well with the establishment, geared towards serving all.

“My older daughter is gay and I support her wholeheartedly. I have a transgender babysitter who used to watch my little boy and I had no issues with that. I have no issues with the LGBTQ,” said Kevin Hodge.

Pierce says the twins also violated their contract, allegedly failing to pay their $250 deposit or full balance two weeks in advance. However, Mad Hatter Shows, which represents the twins, says the deposit was paid.

“For the venue to claim they canceled our show for financial obligations is a flat-out lie,” said Keith Hodge. “They act like we had this conversation over Snapchat and our messages disappeared. We have several back and forth emails where the reason why they emailed is because of the content.”

The twins also say their promoter and The Springer Opera House had arranged to discuss payments after the show Saturday night. They say they even tried to compromise, offering to remove the LGBTQ jokes from their act. But, the show was still canceled.

Starlet Kissam, Secretary of COLGAY Pride, says the venue made the right call.

“I feel that they were in the right to cancel the show the day beforehand because they are a serve-all establishment. And they don’t want to jeopardize bringing in someone that may jeopardize their business,” said Kissam, saying some of the twin’s jokes are offensive and cross the line.

The Hodgetwins say their promoter is working on setting a date and time to reschedule the show somewhere else in Columbus. Stay with News Leader 9 for any updates.

