It’s Raining, It’s Pouring...

Elise's Forecast
rain
rain(WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The rainy week is really amping up this afternoon with coverage staying around 40% into the evening hours. Overnight, things will clear up and cool down to the low 70s. Tomorrow, it’s the same song and dance. A good coverage of rain for your Wednesday, this time mostly in the later afternoon which will allow things to heat up more before the rain moves in. Tomorrow’s temperatures are likely to be the highest of the week thanks to the later rain. After that, we have low pressure systems to the south pushing gulf moisture our way as well as a cold front moving in from our north that’s bringing even more wet conditions. The end of the work week looks pretty saturated, with coverage around 50-60% Thursday and Friday. If this front actually makes it to us we may be in for some less muggy conditions at the start of the weekend, though rain coverage still stays in the 40% range.

