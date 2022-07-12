Business Break
Lee County Commission names special coroner to succeed late Bill Harris

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Commission welcomed and introduced their new coroner.

Daniel Sexton will serve as a coroner after the unexpected passing of longtime Coroner Bill Harris.

Harris worked in the Lee County Coroner’s Office for 30 years. He served as the coroner for 24 years.

Chief Deputy Gene Manning says he’s been good friends with Harris since high school and has decided not to accept the position of coroner when it was presented to him.

Manning says he resigned just a few days after Harris’ death. However, he adds that he’s happy to see Sexton take the position.

“We want to continue that compassion and connection and caring at the coroner’s office to honor Bill’s memory as well as continue to serve the citizens in a very compassionate way,” said the new coroner.

Sexton will serve as the Special Coroner for Lee County to fulfill Harris’ unexpired term, which ends January 2023.

