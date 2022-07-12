Muscogee County Superior Clerk’s Office reopens after COVID outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Superior Court Clerk’s Office reopened for public business Tuesday after a two-week closure.

The Criminal Public Division of the Clerk’s Office was closed due to a COVID outbreak and a judicial emergency order issued by Chief Superior Judge Gil McBride.

While the office was closed, the Superior Court Clerk’s Office said they worked overtime to reduce the backlog of inmate court packets.

“We have met all statutory deadline requirements on Inmate Court Packet processing, complied with all statutory obligations, and are working to maintain compliance with a decreased staff and increased workload,” said Danielle F. Forté, court clerk.

Officials expressed gratitude to other court clerks around the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit for providing resources, advice and guidance, specifically with regard to addressing the backlog.

