Pacelli introduces Adam Thomas as new head baseball coach

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s a new man in charge of the Pacelli baseball program. Former Chattahoochee Valley Community College head baseball Adam Thomas has been hired to replace the legendary Bobby Howard, who left Columbus for Mosely in Panama City, Florida.

“We want to continue to do the right things. We want to continue to do the things that it takes to be a champion,” Thomas said.

Thomas, a 2019 inductee into the Alabama Coaches Association Hall of Fame, was forced to step away from coaching in 2018 due to health problems. He’s now fully recovered and excited to be back in a baseball dugout, Carson Bowers, who played against Thomas at Southern Union Community College, has been hired as an assistant coach on Thomas’ staff.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

