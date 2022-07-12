Business Break
PHOTO: Police find coffin on side of road: ‘Yep, it’s a coffin’

Police in central California said they came across a coffin on the side of the road over the...
Police in central California said they came across a coffin on the side of the road over the weekend.(San Luis Obispo Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (Gray News) - Police in central California came across an unusual sighting on the side of the road over the weekend.

On Monday, the San Luis Obispo Police Department shared a photo of a coffin that was spotted in the morning on July 10 near downtown.

Officials said it was empty, and the owner was in the process of bringing it to a swap meet before deciding to sell it to a passersby.

The police department said the coffin ended up being wheeled through town and thanked the community for their concern.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

